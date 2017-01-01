TCI airline to provide transport for Caribbean disaster relief

TCI based airline InterCaribbean Airways has signed an agreement to provide the transportation for the people and supplies that are needed during regional disasters.





It inked the formal partnership with the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) via a Facebook live stream on Monday (November 16)





The virtual event saw CDEMA executive director Elizabeth Riley and InterCaribbean Airways chair Lyndon Gardiner sign a memorandum of understanding.





Bringing remarks before the signing, Riley said the MoU with InterCaribbean Airways will strengthen the strategic airlift available across the Caribbean.





It will support the Regional Response Mechanism - a network of CDEMA participating states through which external response and relief operations are coordinated.





"InterCaribbean Airways exemplifies the spirit of regionalism and demonstrates the tangible role of public-private partnerships,” Riley said.





"This spirit of cooperation will undoubtedly boost our operational readiness and capabilities in providing immediate and timely response support to humanitarian crises affecting any of our 19 participating states.”





Gardiner said the airline is excited to work with CDEMA in supporting the region when disaster events necessitate early and quick movement of personnel and immediate supplies.





He added that the airline has been able to support both governments and private organisations with the agency during many disasters that have affected the Caribbean in the past.





"People may know that in 2017 there were quite a number of countries within the region that were impacted by hurricane Irma.





"We were quite instrumental in being able to transfer a lot of personnel and emergency equipment to some of the states that were in dire need of these services.”





InterCaribbean Airways offers scheduled domestic and regional services from its hubs in Providenciales and Tortola, British Virgin Islands, to multiple destinations in the Caribbean.





These include Antigua, the Bahamas, Cuba, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Haiti, Jamaica, Puerto Rico, St Lucia and St Maarten.





"With a Caribbean wide network of destinations, we are uniquely able to quickly respond,” Gardiner said. "This network and experience will be critical in the event of a need.”





A statement issued following the signing said that both entities would maintain close co-operation and consultations when needed on issues of common interest concerning disaster risk management including mobilisation of support.





The partnership will be guided by the mandate of humanitarian assistance including joint advocacy on humanitarian issues and concerns and sharing expert advice on humanitarian institutional capacity building, it added.





CDEMA is a regional inter-governmental agency for disaster management in the Caribbean Community (Caricom).





The agency coordinates an integrated and proactive approach to disaster management and seeks to reduce the risk and loss associated with natural and technological hazards and the effects of climate change to enhance regional development.