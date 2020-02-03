Salt Cay to get cruise port in 2023

By Delana Isles

THE HURRICANE ravaged, historically beautiful island of Salt Cay is poised for some major developments in the foreseeable future.





This week, Invest Turks and Caicos announced plans for a "world class” cruise port on the island.





A statement from the investment agency revealed that, with the approval of the Government, they are in detailed negotiations with Sea-T Adventures for them to establish operations in Salt Cay in early 2023.





According to the press statement, Sea-T Adventures approached the Government with the idea to construct an open fixed pier on the picturesque and strategically located island destination of Salt Cay to accommodate cruise stops to the island.





"Invest TCI received a Cabinet directive on December 5, 2019, to enter into negotiations with Sea-T to develop terms for a Development Agreement for the ‘open to all lines’ cruise ship pier.”





The release clarified that Sea-T Adventure is a registered TCI company with its primary charter to construct "one of the most ecologically sensitive cruise destinations” in the Caribbean.





The company has assembled a core team of Caribbean experienced engineers, financiers and architects consisting of PND Engineers, Bazarian International Financial Associates and Conservative Architects, it added.





"Salt Cay is a brand new destination that allows the development team and highly qualified consortium members to implement the best business practices for protection of the environment and sustainability, to incorporate the history of the island including its strategic historical importance of salt production, and to assure that the quality guest experience is not compromising the needs of the local community,” InvestTCI stated.





Efforts to procure an artist rendering of the cruise port from the investment agency were unsuccessful, up to press time.





Local reaction to investment

The Weekly News reached out District Commissioner of Salt Cay, Almaida Wilson, to get a sense of how the people of the family island are responding to the incoming development.





"I can speak for the indigenous Turks and Caicos Islanders, and as far as I am concerned and what I gathered from the actual community is that they are in favour of a development.”





Wilson said she gathered this from town hall meetings held with residents of the community and the developers, who met with them twice.





"Those residents want to see something happen, now… we don’t want a development that will probably crush the island, but from the talks that the developers gave we appreciate that they don’t want to change the island.”





She added that the concept, from what she gathered from these meetings, is that the developers will leave the island’s historic beauty untouched, using this as the attraction for cruise tourists.





"We want to see tourists on the islands from the cruise port,” Wilson said, adding, "we want them to come and visit our little island and see the beauty.”





However, the district commissioner acknowledged that some residents of Salt Cay are not for the development.





"The expatriate residents are not for it, but I don’t really think that’s their concern, as far as I’m concerned the project is for Salt Cay community’s development.”





She added that while she appreciates the concern of those residents, the island needs more in terms of revenue earnings.





Wilson stated that the community will play an active role in ensuring that procedures are put in place to retain the beauty and natural attractions of the island, and ensure they are protected.





Many online reactions to the project from indigenous Islanders were similarly encouraging, with one poster expressing the hope the new development will see a return of people to the island to live and work.





"I can vividly recall the days when Salt Cay was a bustling community. I am certain that many that had to leave their home in order to find work would love the opportunity to go back and rebuild.”





Other comments pointed to the continued doggedness of the Government to expand the tourism product of the territory while seemingly ignoring the need to diversify the economy, and the need to build proper infrastructure for the family islands.



